Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.9 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.