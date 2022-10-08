Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 1,509 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.33.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

