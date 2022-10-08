Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 62 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in Linde by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Linde by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $273.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.00. The company has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.40.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.