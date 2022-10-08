Northwest Wealth Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after buying an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.56 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

