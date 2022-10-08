Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,433,269,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average is $148.55.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

