Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,332,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,778 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $759,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $87.60 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

