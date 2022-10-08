NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Lifted by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $120.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

