WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6,106.7% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 531,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,805,000 after buying an additional 522,672 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,018,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,449,000 after buying an additional 34,168 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 26.1% in the second quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 16.5% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $160.03 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.21. The firm has a market cap of $314.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

