Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

