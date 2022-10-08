Foster Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

