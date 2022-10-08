Arrow Financial Corp Has $2.38 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,684 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

NVDA stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

