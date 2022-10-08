Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,453,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222,640 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $128,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

