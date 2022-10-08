Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.1% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

V opened at $183.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $347.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.83 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. UBS Group upped their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

