Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $633,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day moving average is $177.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.