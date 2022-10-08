NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 439 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $285.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.77.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

