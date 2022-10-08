Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.69 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $285.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.77.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

