Sepio Capital LP Boosts Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 330.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW opened at $175.10 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.03 and its 200-day moving average is $166.10.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.67.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

