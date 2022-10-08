Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,830 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,231,599 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 63,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 5.4 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Shares of WBA opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.