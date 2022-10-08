ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,016 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.56. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

