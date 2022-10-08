Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Buys 140,580 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 677,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,580 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 42.9% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $256,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $358.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.73.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.