Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Illumina by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of Illumina by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,153 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $206.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.93.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

