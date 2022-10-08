iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.2% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $399.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.73.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

