The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.2% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 806.4% in the second quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.5% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 38.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.96. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.