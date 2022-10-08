David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. Has $24.53 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 10.0% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

GOOGL stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

