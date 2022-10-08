Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,651 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.5% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $355,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.