Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $221.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.