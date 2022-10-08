NBT Bank N A NY Buys 427 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Corteva were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.