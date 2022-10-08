NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 394.8% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 310,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after buying an additional 247,345 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 548.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 422,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,999,000 after buying an additional 357,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $95.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.38 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

