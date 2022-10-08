Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lifted by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,940,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $468.15 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.24 and its 200-day moving average is $515.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

