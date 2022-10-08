NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $114.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.74.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $108.26 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $151.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

