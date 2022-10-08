NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,237 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,180,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,844,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

OTIS opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.