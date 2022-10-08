NBT Bank N A NY Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 245.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,632,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

VIG opened at $137.09 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $135.05 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average of $150.73.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

