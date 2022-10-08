Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.62 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

