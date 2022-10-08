Girard Partners LTD. Buys 117 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $16,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

Insider Activity

Avery Dennison Stock Down 2.7 %

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $165.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.52.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.