Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

