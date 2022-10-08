Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 in the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

NYSE FDX opened at $154.41 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

