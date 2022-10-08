Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 411 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

PayPal Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $273.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

