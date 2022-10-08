iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after buying an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $108.43 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average of $122.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $1.346 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

