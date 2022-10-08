Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $245.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.38. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $242.61 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.38.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.