Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 223 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,010 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $25,645,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,169,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $468.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

