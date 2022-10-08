Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Z. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 44.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 63,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 622.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $195,414.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,919 shares of company stock worth $688,488 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $104.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

