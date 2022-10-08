Girard Partners LTD. Has $999,000 Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 954,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,066,000 after buying an additional 506,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,778.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 497,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 470,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flowers Foods news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,580 shares in the company, valued at $49,830,792.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

Flowers Foods stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $29.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

