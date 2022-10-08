Girard Partners LTD. Buys 1,740 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Corning were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Corning by 9.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 5.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 16.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Corning by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 21,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 70,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Corning Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

