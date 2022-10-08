Girard Partners LTD. Buys 5,769 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

