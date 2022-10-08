WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

