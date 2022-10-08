Girard Partners LTD. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,014 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 24.5% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,795 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.2% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $194.74 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $335.48. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,020 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

