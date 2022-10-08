Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,808 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 164,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 26,048 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 55,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

