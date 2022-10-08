Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Stock Position Raised by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Genesis Energy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GEL opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $721.73 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -55.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Genesis Energy news, Director James E. Davison bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,707,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,670,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $395,200. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

