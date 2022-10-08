Xcel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of CSCO opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

