Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB stock opened at $341.47 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $328.27 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.24.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.